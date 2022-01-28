Do you know about crystal home decor items?

The world is now learning about what the forefathers in India and the Eastern countries knew all along—the healing power of crystals.

Crystals are known for their healing powers. Crystals like amethyst, aquamarine, coral, etc. are popular among Indians in their belief that they can solve many mental as well as physical problems. Crystals are said to have amazing healing powers and have been in use for centuries. The energy of a crystal is said to have many properties that can affect the aura of a human and his mood and mind.

Crystals are formed when minerals bond together in a specific pattern – this pattern is what determines the type of crystal (not the outer appearance). The combination of heat and the pressure underground forms crystals from liquid minerals – a process that often takes millions of years. We like to think about crystals as the Earth’s DNA because they contain the chemical imprints of the geological evolution that created their structures. In some native cultures, crystals are referred to as “Mother Earth’s brain cells,” because the changes a crystal goes through are recorded in its makeup!

Crystal home decor items are becoming very popular among people in today’s world. Everyone loves to buy these beautiful crystal items for their home.

There are many benefits of keeping these home decor items at home.

According to experts, crystals act as a power hold for healing as they allow positive, fruitful energy to flow into the body and do away with the negative, toxic energy. Like other forms of alternative therapy, crystals work by channelizing your energy levels, thereby, focusing on healing your body from the inside.

Crystals also carry the power to induce a placebo effect in the body, which is scientifically proven to help medical treatment.

These healing rocks and crystals have their particular vibration and frequency, which arise from their molecular composition. From the way they move and interact, these vibrations and energies work in benefiting and uplifting our mood, mind, and health in a considerable manner, often in the way essential oils and aromatherapy work. Acting like a magnet, it can absorb the negative energies and welcome fresh vibes.

Each healing crystal carries its own properties and powers. Depending on their benefits, you can use a healing rock to naturally heal yourself and remove stress and negativity. Some of the most commonly used stones include amethyst, rhodonite, opal, and rose quartz.

Amethyst has been found to hold powers which are extremely beneficial for the intestines and digestive troubles. Stones like green aventurine is good to promote cardiac wellness while healing rocks like yellow topaz clear up mental blocks and provide clarity.

Some of the popular crystal home decor items are: