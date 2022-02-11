Do you know about the amazing beauty benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar?

Used in salads, chutneys, and food preservatives, apple cider vinegar is a sour and pale amber-colored liquid made from apple or cider must or juice. The fermentation process to make this vinegar is carried out by live bacteria and hence it is beneficial for your health.

Apple cider vinegar is better than your regular white vinegar as it retains its nutrients and enzymes even after fermentation and other processes. Rich in malic acid, citric acid, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, apple cider vinegar is a powerful ingredient.

It is used in many home remedies to treat acidity, heat boils, fever, high cholesterol, headache, and many other conditions.

It is not just beneficial for your health but also has many beauty benefits. Here are some beautiful benefits of apple cider vinegar.

1. Face Toner:

Using Apple Cider Vinegar as a toner can help in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. It also reduces blemishes and breakouts. To use this as a toner, mix one part of ACV with two parts of water and use the diluted potion on your face. You can use this mixture 3 to 4 times a week. For sensitive skin, always add more water to the mixture and use it less frequently.

2. Hair Rinser:

Many times harsh shampoos and styling products can take away the shine and lead to excess product build-up. As ACV is acetic acid, it helps in detoxifying the scalp and also making hair shinier. To use this as a hair rinser, mix two tablespoons of ACV in a cup of water. Use this mixture after shampooing, by massaging and leaving it on for a few minutes.

3. Soothe Sunburn

ACV is also a natural astringent and can be used when required. It helps to calm the itching and burning sensation. You can use it on sunburns or even razor burns. To use this as a skin soother, mix equal parts of cold water and ACV and then gently rub it on the burned area.

4. Eliminate Foot Odour

You can also use ACV as a foot deodorizer. Add one cup of ACV to water and soak your feet for about 15 minutes. The acidic property will keep odor away.

5. Make-up Brush Cleanser



Your make-up brushes can have more bacteria than you can even think of. If you’re looking for a cleaning solution, then ACV can fit the bill. Mix three spoons of ACV in one cup of warm water to clean all your brushes. The solution will get rid of all the germs and bacteria.