Producer Karan Johar may not be making movies on a go, but sure knows how to give and make trends almost every day.

Pictures of the filmmaker in some experimental fashion choices have lit up the social blogging site, Instagram.

Dressed in a shimmery smoking jacket with black pants and shirt, and a classic Karan pout, he shared pictures of his look on social media.

A standout bow-tie compliments his overall look, and he captioned his still, “Shimmer and shine tonight!”

In another set, Karan is seen in a rainbow cut-work coat with glasses and shiny black formal shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor complimented his look and wrote, “The coolest.”

Another film personality whose look will encourage major fashion goals for all those who love florals includes Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 29-year-old, who primarily works in Telugu and Tamil films, shared a series of pictures in a floral attire.

While florals are most usually associated with summer, Tamannaah’s look says otherwise.

A customized winter-floral outfit that she wore included a floral jacket, pants, and a tube bralette.

She wore a three-piece chain around her neck and large round earrings. Minimal makeup, a sleek ponytail and sports shoes made the look classy and elegant at the same time.