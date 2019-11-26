The Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy in shooting for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her routine through her daily uploads.

Recently, she took to social media to share some pictures from her recent photoshoots and it will make you drool! On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself with a hilarious caption.

The 22-year-old wrote, “When he’s being cute v/s when he isn’t calling back (sic).”

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a neon lime turtle neck crop top on a white sports bra and white pencil skirt. To complete her look, the actress wore a pair of heels and struck a stylish pose for the lenses. She looks pretty in minimal makeup and gave her fans major hair goals with her straight sleek hair.

Earlier, the actress posted a picture of her clad in a white bathrobe with a funny caption saying, “Um can I just show up in my bathrobe (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram Um can I just show up in my bathrobe A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:29pm PST

In the post, Janvhi can be seen sitting on the couch with a smile on her face. With her glam all done, Janvhi, looked amazing in middle-parted hair, nude lips, light hint of blush and subtle make-up.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently working on her next Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha’s. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya and will hit the screens in 2020.