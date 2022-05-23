Jakarta’s highest Rooftop and Bar Henshin in Mumbai

A high-energy pop-up showcasing a bold fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine with eclectic cocktails will run from May 20th to May 29th, 2022 at Dashanzi, the progressive Asian restaurant at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

The pop-up at one of the country’s finest gin bars with breath-taking sea views will provide an electrifying resto-bar experience with stylish interiors.

Dashanzi inspired by Beijing’s thriving art district is known for its polished and upscale decor and breathtaking sea views. Following the success of its Sidecar crossover, it is now introducing the Henshin experience to the largest city, allowing guests to indulge in a unique blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine. The pop-up will feature will serve Peruvian flavors infused with meticulous Japanese cooking techniques for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Looking inward, Dashanzi’s chef de cuisine Chef Rohit Chadha brings a decade of experience that has equipped him with knowledge and understanding of the finer nuances of Asian cuisine. Chef Rohit will be working with Henshin’s Chef Juan Carlos, who specializes in Nikkei cuisine and is an extremely experienced and passionate chef. The pop-up will allow connoisseurs and cocktail enthusiasts to sample drinks created by Henshin’s chief mixologist Jakaria Yahya (Jaka). Guests can enjoy an array of authentic Nikkei signatures with a touch of originality from Chef Juan and local knowledge from Chef Rohit.

A special menu has been curated for the Dashanzi x Henshin pop-up some of the signatures include Tuna Foie Gras (made with tuna, teriyaki sauce, and pan-seared foie gras), Henshin Roll (crispy prawn, avocado, crab lump, unagi, ikura), to Concha, Verduras Robata, Kare Chicken Ramen and Salmon Al Miso amongst others. Experience the unexpected!

When: 20th May – 29th May

Timings: 7.30 p.m. to 1 a.m.