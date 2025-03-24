ICC’s initiative to unlock India’s food processing potential

While processing is sometimes criticised, it has been part of our culture for centuries. Our grandmothers made pickles, papads and batters to preserve and enhance food. Today, India is one of the largest producers of rice, wheat, milk, fish and meat, yet we process only around 10 per cent of our total food production. This low processing rate leads to wastage and loss of income for farmers. Processing ensures better price realisation for farmers and a wider variety of food for consumers.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to discuss India’s strengths in the food processing sector, focusing on reducing waste and increasing value addition for farmers and entrepreneurs, hosted an industry interaction with Subrata Gupta, IAS, Union Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India in Kolkata. The session was graced by the presence of D. Praveen, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India; Deepti Thakur, Senior Manager, Invest India; Shrikant Goenka, Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing, Indian Chamber of Commerce; and Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Subrata Gupta, IAS, and the Union Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, said, “Despite our strength in production, processing levels vary—21 per cent in milk, 36 per cent in meat, but only 34 per cent in fruits and vegetables. Fresh food is ideal, but not always accessible. Processing fills this gap, allowing us to enjoy seasonal produce year-round. This gap also presents immense opportunities for entrepreneurs. A small entrepreneur I met in Madhya Pradesh turned pumpkin and bottle gourd into powder, supplying both domestic and international markets with an annual turnover of ₹300 crores. Stories like his highlight the vast potential in food processing. The demand for processed food is growing, especially with urbanisation and changing lifestyles. People seek quick, nutritious options, creating a market for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products.”

Points made by notable presences are as follows:

The ‘PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises’ (PMFME) scheme has already helped over 1.24 lakh small businesses. Under the ₹10,000 crore PMFME scheme, 140 micro entrepreneurs in West Bengal have received assistance, along with 1,800 SHG members benefiting from seed capital.

The food processing sector is a key driver of economic growth, contributing significantly to the Gross Value Added (GVA) of our country and emerging as one of India’s Sunrise Industries. The ministry’s initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMSKY), the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Food Processing Industry, Mega Food Parks and Cold Chain Infrastructure, are instrumental in strengthening organised linkages between farms and factories.

The PMSKY provides end-to-end infrastructure support, including cold storage, processing units and food testing labs. The food processing sector is resilient, as seen during Covid-19 when demand remained strong. For small and medium enterprises, the PMKSY supports infrastructure development, with 50 projects approved in West Bengal, 40 completed and over ₹900 crores invested. Additionally, under the PLI scheme, six projects with an investment of ₹180 crores have been sanctioned.

To boost market access and collaboration, the Ministry launched World Food India—a global platform for industry stakeholders. The 2024 edition expanded to 70,000 square metres with 1,587 exhibitors, hosting technical sessions, G2G, B2G and B2B meetings, along with the Global Food Regulatory Summit.

Shrikant Goenka, Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said, “India is already the world’s largest producer of milk, the second largest producer of fruits and vegetables and a global leader in grains and spices. However, without robust food processing capabilities, much of this potential remains underutilised. The ministry’s leadership in policy formulation, infrastructure development and technology promotion is therefore crucial in transforming our agricultural abundance into higher farm incomes, increased exports and greater employment opportunities. For us in the industry, food processing is not just a business opportunity—it is a national priority.”

Encouraged by industry response, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries schedules the next edition for the World Food India on 25-28 September at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and aims to exceed 1 lakh square metres.

Deepti Thakur, Senior Manager, Invest India, reminisced about World Food India 2024. He said, “Last year’s event saw participation from 10 Indian ministries, 26 states and UTs, 16 international delegations, and 20 exhibiting countries, with Japan, Iran, and Vietnam as partner and focus countries. Over 809 international buyers from 109 countries took part in 80,000-plus reverse buyer-seller meetings. Four partner states (Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) and seven focus states exhibited their strengths, alongside 1,500-plus exhibitors across 70,000 square metres. Key highlights included 40 thematic sessions with 250-plus speakers, six bilateral meetings and the India-Japan Joint Working Group on agriculture. The Great Indian Food Street featured celebrity chefs, while MoUs were signed between NIFTY and industry stakeholders.”

Furthermore, Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has various arms, including NIFTEM, CFT, APEDA, state governments, NABARD and other key players who can provide guidance, support and mentorship to businesses in the sector. With World Food India on the horizon, ICC is eager to contribute in every possible way, as the Ministry deems fit.”