How to breathe new life into your home with the right air freshener

Ever walked into a room and immediately felt calmer, just because it smelled good? That’s not your imagination. Our brains are deeply wired to respond to scents. In fact, fragrance has a way of shaping mood, creating memories, and even shifting the energy of a space. It’s no surprise then that air freshener has quietly become essential to our daily lives. Be it in our cars, kitchens, workspaces, or living rooms, just anywhere!

But not all air fresheners are created equal. From overpowering chemical sprays to subtle, plant-based mists, the market is full of choices that cater to different noses and lifestyles.

And now, with more people leaning into wellness, natural and Ayurvedic air fresheners are having a bit of a moment.

Patanjali Aastha air spray emits an amazing fragrance and removes all odors from your surroundings.#PatanjaliProducts #Patanjali #Aasthaairspray pic.twitter.com/7fprSJpkga — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) July 4, 2025

Enter Patanjali Aastha Air Spray, a homegrown favorite that’s not only about making your home smell divine but also about infusing it with a sense of calm and purity.

If you’re someone who lights incense sticks before meditation or enjoys diffusing essential oils, this spray might just become your go-to.

Air fresheners today do more than mask bad odors. They create experiences. Citrus notes can refresh you in the middle of a long work-from-home day, while lavender can ease tension as you wind down at night. Then there are earthy, spicy blends that feel like a warm hug from nature.

Patanjali Aastha Air Spray, with its roots in Ayurvedic tradition, falls into the latter category. The spray combines temple-inspired scents like guggul and loban (resins traditionally used in Indian rituals) with soft floral undertones. One spritz and your home feels like a calm, spiritual cocoon.

Of course, not all air fresheners are ideal. Some contain phthalates, synthetic chemicals, and artificial scents that can irritate sensitive noses or cause headaches. That’s where cleaner, more natural options come in, and why Patanjali Aastha Air Spray appeals to the growing number of people who read ingredient lists even on their room sprays.