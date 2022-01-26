These houseplants will surely bring good to your house and life

Plants are crucial in channeling the natural flow of positive energy. They also purify the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide and providing relief from stress.

According to Feng Shui, there are specific types of plants that are considered to bring luck, health, wealth, and love into your home. That’s why some plants are called “lucky indoor plants,” such as money plants or money trees.

Aside from purifying the air in your home and reducing stress, these lucky indoor plants are believed to balance the water element, which helps in displacing negative energy.

Since we’re spending more time at home from 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, why not bring some much-need good luck into our space, right?

Whether you’re already an expert in caring for indoor plants, a beginner, or just looking for more reasons to buy plants, here are our recommended indoor plants that will surely make your 2022 flourishing and wealthy.

Money Plant

The money plant is also known as the jade plant. It’s a generally undemanding houseplant, which makes it perfect for busy plant parents and first-time owners. The Jade plant requires direct sunlight or full sun to grow for at least four hours every morning. It needs to be watered once a week. Keep the soil moist, but don’t overwater it.

Money Tree

One of the most famous lucky indoor plants is the money tree. Feng shui experts believe that it attracts fortune, prosperity, and wealth. It’s also advised not to put the money tree in your bathroom as experts say it will drain or flush the positive energy away. Money tree grows best under bright, indirect light. Water the plant when the top 2″ to 4″ of the soil is dry.

Lucky Bamboo

The Lucky bamboo, also known as a ribbon plant, is not bamboo. It’s a dracaena plant that’s known to invite good fortune into your home. It requires moderate or indirect sunlight to thrive. Keep your Lucky Bamboo plant’s soil slightly damp, but don’t let the soil get too dry, and don’t overwater it.

Tulsi

According to Vastu shastra, one of the most powerful, sacred, and auspicious plants that enhances positivity at home, is the Tulsi or holy basil.

This shrub, which has great medicinal value, can purify the atmosphere and keep mosquitoes away. Tulsi can be grown at the front or the back of the house, in the balcony or windows, wherever it can be exposed regularly to sunlight.

Jade plant

Jade plant, with its small rounded leaf, is known to bestow good luck. According to Feng Shui, the Jade plant is the epitome of good luck and favorable positive energy and hence, can be placed in the house or office. Jade symbolizes growth and regeneration and the shape of the leaves bears a resemblance to jade stones. However, avoid keeping the jade plant in the bathroom, experts suggest.

Fortune plant- corn plant

The corn plant or Fortune plant(dracaena fragrans) as it is commonly known s a well-known indoor plant. In some Asian countries, the corn plant is said to be a symbol of luck. If the plant blooms at home, it means one will receive wealth and fortune. Corn plants purify the air as they remove toxins from the air. Corn plants thrive in bright yet indirect light.,

