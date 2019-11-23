There can be a lot of delicious snacks that go fabulously alongside a cup of hot tea on a chilly winter day. However, you need not look further. Bread pakoda is an all-time favourite snack that can be part of a modern as well as old-fashioned tea time party for your guests, to have a great time.

Here is the recipe of a delightful snack that will turn your party into true fun time. It is very easy to make.

You can prepare bread pakodas in advance and keep them semi-fried to get them fully fried right before serving, in no time.

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

White bread: 8 slices

Potatoes: 6

Onion: 2

Green chillies: 3

Besan: 500 grams

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tbsp

Garam masala: 1/2 tbsp

Amchoor powder: 1/2 tbsp

Chat masala: 1 tbsp

Paneer: 250 grams

Cashew nuts: 10

Coriander leaves: 1 handful (finely chopped)

Oil for frying

Method

Boil potatoes and mash roughly. Finely chop onion and green chillies. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a frying pan. Add chopped onion and green chillies. Saute until tender. Add chopped cashew nuts and saute until slightly golden. Add mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, amchoor powder and chat masala. Mix well on medium flame.

Cut paneer in small cubes. Add paneer cubes and finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and cook for another five minutes on medium flame. Turn off the flame and let the masala cool. Make moderately thick batter with besan that can coat bread slices stuffed with potato masala.

To make besan batter, add water slowly and gradually and keep mixing. Add salt and mix well. Give a rest for 15 minutes keeping it covered and beat again before coating the pakodas. Cut bread slices diagonally in two halves. Spread potato masala evenly on one side of the diagonally cut slice and cover it with another triangular piece. Repeat the same with all the slices.

Heat oil in a frying pan. When the oil is perfectly hot for frying, dip stuffed bread slices in besan batter and coat from all sides. Leave it in hot oil carefully and fry flipping from both sides until golden crisp.

Serve hot with coriander chutney and tomato ketchup.

Note: Bread pakodas can be partially fried in advance and they can be fried fully at the time of serving in no time.

There cannot be a true winter tea party without garma-garam pakodas. You can just buy them from a snack outlet, but these homemade ones are matchless in taste. It’s a great snack to serve on the table, as throughout the party, these fried treats are great to nibble on.