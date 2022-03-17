Tomorrow is holi and are you still thinking about how to decorate your house. Then just leave everything behind and start reading our article for getting unique and beautiful holi decoration ideas.

Holi decoration ideas for home in 2022

Funky gulal holders

How exciting does this sound? Use some old wooden baskets lying in your home and decorate them with flower garlands. Place a polythene wrap inside so the gulal won’t spill. Add all the dry colours in different baskets and place them on holders, which you can make from scratch, just as is shown in the picture.

Colourful wall-hangings

You can find a variety of such colourful lanterns in the market. They will add a festive touch to your wall and is an absolute Holi-appropriate décor. Hang some in the balcony, drawing room and even near the food counter.

Colourful Crafted Flowers

What can be more pleasant than a flower at this festival? You can simply collect some craft papers of various colours and make artificial flowers from them. You can then tie these flowers in a long thread and put them on the doors, balconies or windows.

Convert An Empty Space into Home Bar

Holi without drinks is not possible. So, if you are throwing a party at your home, you can choose a small kitchen bar. The silverware bar will look awesome with some fine glass sets. A tiny bar will cover the empty space and serve as the centrepiece too in your home.

Beautiful Balloons for Entrance

One more very well used way of introducing more colours, is using balloons. Choose the balloons of your favourite colours of choice. Stick them in little high places like window glasses.

Make a tree or stack of some smaller of them and place them in common areas like a hall or balcony. Arrange them in the right size and shape so that they can wrap the main entrance of the house.