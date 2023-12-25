The hidden side-effects of protein supplements

Protein supplements may appear to be the perfect, convenient solution for maintaining both your health and muscle mass after intense workouts, but as with anything in excess, caution is warranted. Comprised of amino acids, protein serves as the fundamental source for muscle repair and growth, facilitating the regeneration of new cells and promoting the proper secretion of hormones. However, when on a diet, an inadvertent protein deficiency may occur due to a reduction in protein-rich ingredients. While occasional and moderate consumption of protein powders may not have a significant impact, relying on them as your primary protein source carries consequences, as outlined below.

Chemical Compounds: A Hidden Risk

At times, the ingredients within your protein supplement may not align with those listed on the label, potentially leading to misinformation. Research has revealed that certain protein powders, though not all, may contain contaminants harmful to one’s health.

Disruption of Gut Biome

The isolated proteins in your supplement may prove challenging for the body to digest, resulting in stomach and gut health issues. Substances like lactoferrin can disrupt the natural microbiome, causing persistent constipation, bloating, and, in some cases, diarrhea. If such issues arise post protein supplement intake, consider exploring alternative methods.

Potential for Weight Gain

While protein supplements help you meet daily protein requirements, excessive consumption can lead to unwanted weight gain. Protein not utilized for muscle building or hormone regulation may be stored in the body as fat.

Inclusion of Excessive Sugar

Protein supplements are typically essential for rigorous workouts and extreme diet regimes. However, it’s crucial to be aware that these supplements may contain excessive sugar, elevating blood sugar levels and potentially causing digestive and heart issues. Additionally, an excess of protein can strain the kidneys when the body fails to eliminate it by breaking it down into urea.

Therefore, consult with your dietician and health coach to incorporate protein supplements in moderate amounts.

