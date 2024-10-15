Rajasthan records sixth dengue death

Six people have died in Rajasthan due to dengue this year which includes a 14-year-old boy who lost his life to vector-borne disease on Monday.

The young boy, Giriraj, was admitted to the hospital four days back with a high fever in Alwar. He tested positive for dengue. However, his health improved after two days of treatment and he was taken home on Sunday.

On Monday his health deteriorated yet and he passed away in the morning while being taken to Alwar Hospital.

Advertisement

Giriraj was the only son of his parents.

So far six people have died due to dengue in different parts of the state including a RAS officer, one doctor, a nursing student, and a businessman.

RAS officer Taru Surana in Udaipur died on 5 October after being treated for about 17 days for dengue.

Dr. Jyoti Meena, posted in the government hospital of Dausa district, showed symptoms of dengue on 24 September. On 25 September, she had only 12000 platelets and died on the same day.

A businessman from Pali and a student doing ANM training in Kota also had a fever and then tested positive for dengue. Gradually their health deteriorated, leading to their death.

Kherunisha (36), a resident of Ward 12 of Bissau in Jhunjhunu, was admitted to a private hospital in Churu on 4 October. The woman complained of high fever, headache, body aches and dehydration. She too tested dengue positive and died during treatment.