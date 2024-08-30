Patanjali’s neem: Your ultimate monsoon skincare secret

During the monsoon season, getting drenched on your way to work is almost inevitable, often followed by colds, fevers, and coughs. In many Indian households, kadha (a traditional herbal remedy) made by mothers is a trusted antidote to these ailments. Most kadha recipes include neem, known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties for skincare. In Ayurveda, neem trees are often referred to as “wonder trees,” as every part of the tree—leaves, bark, roots, and oil—offers significant benefits.

Beyond treating colds and coughs, neem can also enhance your skin’s health, making it glow and stay moisturized throughout the year, including the monsoon. Neem’s cooling properties help balance the doshas, and it is a key ingredient in both DIY face packs and commercial skincare products. With rising humidity during the monsoon, increased sebum production can lead to oily skin and acne flare-ups. Neem can be an effective solution, and here’s how you can incorporate it into your daily skincare routine:

Neem Powder

Dry some neem leaves at home and grind them into a fine powder. Store the powder in an airtight container for future use. To make a soothing face mask, mix a tablespoon of neem powder with multani mitti (fuller’s earth) and turmeric powder. Add some Patanjali aloe vera gel to create a thick paste. Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off. Neem and turmeric have antibacterial properties that help combat acne-causing bacteria, while multani mitti gently exfoliates, and aloe vera gel moisturizes. This mask will leave your skin glowing and refreshed.

Neem Water as a Toner

Boil some neem leaves in water and allow the mixture to cool. Strain the liquid and store it in a bottle. Use this neem water daily as a gentle toner to keep your skin clear during the monsoon. You can also use neem water in combination with a mild face wash for a refreshing cleanse.

Neem Paste for Hair Care

Skincare is important, but so is hair care. Neem paste, when combined with ingredients like turmeric and multani mitti, benefits the skin. For hair, mix neem paste with aloe vera gel and yogurt to moisturize a dry scalp, fight dandruff, and promote shiny, lustrous hair.

Incorporating neem into your skincare and haircare routines can help you maintain healthy skin and hair throughout the monsoon season.