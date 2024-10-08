Patanjali Ayurvedic herbs that provide immunity and boost resilience

With the monsoons, cough and cold are inevitable occurrences, and to fight it off, our reliance on over-the-counter medications is again a given. However, did you know that a few staples that are always present in your kitchen can be the perfect remedy for cough and cold as well as severe ailments? Ayurveda is a traditional medicinal system that believes in holistic well-being, meaning maintaining a balance between the mind, health, body and the surrounding. When it comes to boosting your immunity, Ayurveda plays a crucial role with its vast selection of natural herbs. Here are a few Patanjali Ayurvedic herbs that could be incorporated into your everyday lifestyle to boost immunity.

Giloy

This tops the list of Patanjali Ayurvedic herbs for their anti-inflammatory and antipyretic properties. Giloy, also known as Amrita or Guduchi in Hindi, comes with several health benefits, such as boosting not just immunity but also helping control fever. During dengue, one would often be advised to have Giloy to combat fever and increase blood count. Patanjali giloy juice every day can help you reap its benefits and boost resilience to fight off diseases.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one such plant whose every part holds some medicinal value. From the leaves, fruit, roots, bark, and seeds, this plant comes with anti-inflammatory properties that help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, helping your body fight off diseases. Ashwagandha can be beneficial towards treating skin problems, autoimmune diseases and also depression, anxiety and stress.

Tulsi

Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hindu mythology and is something that our grandmother and mothers often emphasise consuming while suffering from a cold, cough and sore throat. Its tea or boiled tulsi leaves water also acts as a detox liquid that helps remove toxins from the body and boosts immunity. Tulsi also helps treat digestive issues.

Amla

Rich in antioxidant Vitamin C, amla is popular for neutralising free radicals. It reduces oxidative stress, thus boosting immunity. Having Patanjali amla juice every day can help fight illnesses and can help remove excess heat from the body, hence balancing the dosha. The anti-inflammatory property of amla provides relief from joint pains while also helping reduce stress and fatigue.

Turmeric

One of the most valuable Ayurvedic herbs, turmeric is not just a flavour enhancer; curcumin present in turmeric is good for immunity as it acts as an antimicrobial and also contains anti-inflammatory properties.