National Cancer Awareness Day: Can lifestyle changes prevent cancer?

Celebrated annually on November 7, National Cancer Awareness Day aims to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and overall well-being.

With the theme “Hope, Love, and Strength: Our Weapons Against Cancer,” National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by former Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in 2014. Since then, both government and private institutions have played a significant role in engaging the public to prevent and fight cancer, a major societal enemy. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2022 alone, there were nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths. It is also projected that by 2040, cancer-related deaths could rise to 15.3 million.

However, the question remains: Are lifestyle changes and early detection enough to prevent cancer-related deaths? While regular check-ups are essential for maintaining good health, there are several lifestyle adjustments that can help reduce the risk of cancer. These include:

Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle

Staying active not only helps reduce the risk of cancer but also aids in preventing various other diseases. Excess weight leads to increased production of insulin and estrogen, which can promote the growth of cancer cells. Incorporating moderate exercise, along with occasional vigorous activity, can help maintain a healthy weight and active lifestyle.

Saying no to tobacco

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of cancer, often coupled with an unhealthy lifestyle. Smoking can cause several types of cancer, including lung, mouth, esophageal, bladder, and kidney cancers. Even passive smoking is a known risk factor. Therefore, avoiding all forms of smoking is crucial in cancer prevention.

Always wear sunscreen

The harmful rays of the sun can contribute to skin cancer, which is mostly preventable. It’s essential to wear sunscreen whenever you venture outdoors to protect yourself from skin damage.

Understand your family history

If multiple family members have been diagnosed with cancer or have passed away due to it, your family history could play a significant role in assessing your own cancer risk. Consulting with healthcare professionals can help you understand and manage these risks.

In conclusion, making healthy lifestyle choices—such as eating nutritious foods, staying active, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight—can go a long way in reducing the risk of cancer and promoting overall well-being.