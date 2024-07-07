Hanuman Phal: Nature’s cancer fighter and nutrient powerhouse

Hanuman phal is the fruit of an evergreen tree in the custard apple family native to Brazil, primarily found in South America and Mexico. In India, it thrives in the southern part of the subcontinent and is also popular as Laxman phal, or Sarsop/Graviola in English, scientifically termed Annona Murikata.

Hanuman phal doesn’t resemble a typical fruit; it has a thick, green, spiky covering with white pulp and numerous seeds inside. Many confectionary treats utilize its unique and delightful taste profile, often likened to a blend of pineapple and strawberry. Beyond its flavor, it boasts significant nutritional value and several health benefits. The leaves and bark of the plant are commonly in use in medicinal preparations, with Hanuman phal popular for its potential in cancer prevention, often referred to as nature’s chemotherapy.

Nutritional Value and Energy:

Studies indicate that Hanuman phal contains approximately 212 phytochemicals. Every 100 grams of the fruit includes 81.16 grams of water and provides 276 KJ of energy, along with 1 gram of protein and 3.3 grams of dietary fiber. It is also rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin C, and folate, without any unhealthy fats or cholesterol.

Cancer Prevention:

Hanuman phal purportedly combats 12 different types of cancer cells due to its antioxidants such as acetogenins, quinolones, and alkaloids. These compounds are directly associated with cancer prevention and reducing tumor size, making the plant a significant consideration in cancer prevention strategies. Consumption of both the fruit and leaves is believed to help prevent breast, renal, prostate, pancreatic, lung, ovarian cancers, and others.

Improves Gastrointestinal and Dietary Health:

Rich in vitamin C, Hanuman phal supports digestive health. Its soluble and insoluble fiber content aids in alleviating constipation, while its antiulcer properties protect the stomach’s mucous lining and reduce oxidative damage.

Prevention of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs):

The fruit’s high vitamin C content aids in preventing urinary tract infections by regulating urine acidity levels, thereby reducing the risk associated with increased acidity.

In addition to these benefits, Hanuman phal helps prevent water retention and bloating, supports eye health, and is beneficial in diabetes prevention, thanks to its antioxidant properties.