Chhoti Kateli may help prevent tuberculosis, says new Patanjali research

In a promising breakthrough in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), researchers from Patanjali have uncovered that Solanum virginianum, popularly known as ‘Chhoti Kateli’, could play a powerful role in preventing the disease.

The results, published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Microbiology, provide hope that herbal treatments for TB can be developed as an alternative to traditional medication. The breakthrough is timely, with the medical world fighting rising drug resistance and severe side effects from long-term use of TB drugs.

Acharya Balkrishna, one of the important persons at Patanjali, clarified that the drugs used against tuberculosis are severely challenged. Most of them are low in bioavailability, i.e., they are not well absorbed by the body.

The TB bacteria can further develop resistance in the long run, becoming immune to the very drugs prescribed to eliminate them. The drugs can also harm the liver if taken over a long period, which further risks treatment for patients.

To address these issues, Patanjali researchers turned to Solanum virginianum extract (SVE) and explored whether the plant compound might provide a safer, more environmentally friendly option. The laboratory experiments were conducted on Mycobacterium smegmatis, a bacterium that acts exactly like Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that actually causes TB.

The results were encouraging. When exposed to the herb extract, the bacteria showed a marked reduction in both growth and survival rates. This suggests that ‘Chhoti Kateli’ does not just slow the bacteria down. It actively suppresses them.

The study suggests that SVE may be formulated as a single herbal medicine or as an adjunct therapy to current anti-TB medications. This would, in turn, lead to the potential lowering of drug doses, reducing side effects, and preventing the escalation of drug resistance.

Although these are preliminary results and much more research, including human clinical trials, needs to be done before it can become a mainstream treatment, the study contributes a useful perspective to the increasing discussion on combining traditional herbal medicine with conventional medical approaches.

Acharya Balkrishna stressed the need to tap further into India’s rich treasury of medicinal flora, which could contain solutions to some of the health challenges facing the world today.