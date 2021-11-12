Boosting Children’s Immune system with Five Superfoods

In the present day scenario, where kids prefer fast foods over home-cooked meals, nutritious foods have taken a back seat. However, everyone knows how proper and enough nutrition is essential for building a strong immune system and especially for the growing ones. A few Superfoods or dietary supplements are enlisted below, which can boost the immunity of children besides helping them grow.

OZiva kids Superfood immunity Multi Gummies – OZiva Superfood Immunity Multi Gummies are specially manufactured to enhance the immune system of children. It comprises a powerful superfood with Ayurvedic Herbs and plant-based Vitamin C that helps produce white blood cells besides boosting the immune system. It produces antibodies against several infections and reduces the chances of getting affected by the same with Zinc’s anti-inflammatory properties. With the help of Vitamin D, it prevents the immune system from overreacting. It also helps combat illnesses, increasing immune cells and maintaining a healthy one with the extracts of a few plants like Elderberry, Acerola Cherry, and Amla. These gummies are very easy to chew with no preservatives and are vegan, gelatin-free, no artificial colour, no artificial sweeteners, and soy-free. It is recommended for a child to have one daily of age 5 years and above.

Fast&Up Charge Kids – Its composition includes high-quality vitamins and supplements for boosting performance. It has Immunity booster herbs in it like Ginger, Tulsi, and Curcumin which acts as a triple-action formula. This makes the body’s defense system strong. Few essential nutrients include Natural Amla, Active Vitamin C Complex, and cent percent RDA Vitamin C that helps boost the immune system. It is consumable above the age group of 4+.

NutriBears Daily Multivitamin Gummies – These gummies help to fill your child’s diet gap. Its composition exclaims Iodine, Zinc, Magnesium, and Folic Acid besides Vitamins D, C, E, B12, and B5. These tasty gummies are very much necessary for your ward to be physically and mentally fit.

PATANJALI Nutrela Kid’s SuperFood Nutrition Drink – It is a scientifically designed superfood with advanced formula as per the guidelines of ICMR. A blend of vitamins and milk protein with botanical extracts for the growing kids of 4-12 years in the flavor of delicious chocolate. It is completely vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free< preservative-free, trans-fat-free with no artificial colours. It also has essential amino acids with active growth and balanced nutrition.

Amazing Grass Kidz Superfood – Berry Blast – Grass Kidz is a nutritional smoothie that combines 30 wholesome fruits and veggies with farm-fresh greens to provide complete nutrition with an amazing taste. It is dairy-free and is Certified Organic by CCOF – Non-GMO and many more.