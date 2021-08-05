Beat Monsoon blues with ancient herb remedies

The sudden fluctuation of temperature during the monsoon season makes us more susceptible to common cold and fever. The monsoon season is known for inviting disease spreading germs and viruses which can take a toll on our health. Indians anyway love tea, and the monsoons are a perfect time for many of us to have a cup (or two) of hot masala herb chai. Traditionally herbs have been our go to for curing and preventing flu, and an herb infused tea has always been our first choice for combatting seasonal ills. Herbs advised by our grandparents, have inculcated in our minds the medicinal values of herb infused beverages.

Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, Tata Tea Gold Care lists the herbs that are perfect to add to your cups to make it more wholesome and to bid adieu to the monsoon induced flu.

Mulethi

Mulethi also known as liquorice has traditionally been used to aid cold, cough, boost immunity and strengthen the liver. It helps to loosen up the phlegm which is the root cause for chest congestion, cold and cough. The herb also protects our body from foreign microbes, pollutants and allergies by boosting our immunity system. Mulethi has active compounds which help relieve constipation, improve the digestion and help us score a healthy gut.

Brahmi

Brahmi is one of the most popular Ayurvedic ingredient. It is also known as water hyssop or Indian pennywort and helps create a protective shield of vital nutrients and antioxidants in the body that helps in fighting infection and diseases. Brahmi is beneficial in relieving stress and anxiety as well

Tulsi

Almost every household has this herb plant. It is rich in vitamin C and zinc. Plus it is anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal and its combination of phytochemicals, bioflavonoids and anti-oxidants compounds, such as rosmarinic acid (a very good anti-microbial agent) helps combat respiratory illnesses ranging from a simple cold and cough to severe bronchitis and asthma.

Ginger

Ginger is an evergreen spice and is luckily a prominent ingredient in Indian cooking. The herb is loaded with vitamin B6 and has various medicinal values due to the multiple antioxidants it delivers. It is an effective immunity booster too due to the presence of compound Gingerol.

Cardamom

Cardamom is one of the most expensive spice in the world and its distinctive flavor complements both sweet and savoury dishes equally well. It delivers manganese, which is known to help boost virus-fighting cells in the body and is rich in multiple antioxidants and minerals too. Plus it is a gut strengthener and helps relieve digestive problems.