Azah and Sirohi partners to drive menstrual hygiene awareness

Powerhouse91’s women’s hygiene brand, Azah partners with Sirohi to spread awareness and educate women artisans in the heartland of India. This activity was carried out in the district of Muzaffarnagar and nearby villages like Budhana.

Azah has taken this inspiring step right at the grassroots to make the lives of menstruating people less challenging. The activity included educating women about basic and menstrual hygiene followed by sanitary pad distribution for the families.

Shashwat Diesh, Co-Founder at Azah and Powerhouse91, said, “According to the Ministry of Health, only 12% of women and girls have access to sanitary napkins in India while a majority of them rely on outdated, unhygienic methods during periods. Menstruation to a vast demographic still remains a taboo topic. At Azah, we firmly believe that proper menstrual care should be considered a basic right for all women and are driven to do our bit towards reaching that goal. We look at this partnership with Sirohi from a long-term perspective and do our bit in bringing about a change in the society.”

Gauri Malik, Founder at Sirohi, said, “Taking active steps to spread awareness towards Menstrual Hygiene should be a consistent process. Sirohi is proud to have a collaborative approach where we have partnered with Azah to not only create awareness but also provide access to affordable sanitary pads to women artisans across the Sirohi network.”

Azah caters to a wide range of products for women’s hygiene including their portfolio of products for menstrual care. The sanitary pad is made with 100% organic cotton and is India’s first MADE SAFE certified pad tested to be free from all harmful chemicals. Azah says it is further looking to expand to a broader set of demographics and geographies eyeing at a 100Cr run rate by 2024.

Sirohi is a sustainable luxury brand that advocates a slow and simple lifestyle based on values of Indian heritage and culture. It employs over 1500 women artisans from rural communities in North India where this activity was conducted.