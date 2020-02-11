Fungal infections and allergies are quite common. Some people are more susceptible than others such as those who have compromised immunity. While fungal infections can be treated by medication but there are few natural treatments also which can be very effective.

Read on to discover some edible ingredients which act as a natural treatment for fungal infections:

Garlic: Garlic is often used to treat fungal infections like ringworm. Make a paste of garlic cloves and add little coconut oil in it. Mix well to make a paste. Apply its thin layer on the affected area. Cover with a gauze. Leave for two hours and then rinse. Repeat twice a day. If garlic paste causes some redness, swelling or stinging, rinse off immediately and do not repeat. Garlic cloves can also be consumed orally every day to kill the fungus from inside. Eating garlic gives the treatment more potency internally and applying it externally can help you get rid of fungal allergy visible outside.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera contains a wide range of enzymes, amino acids and trace elements which provide astringent, antiseptic and antifungal properties. It is an all-natural treatment with no known side effects. Apply aloe vera gel of a healthy aloe plant on the allergy. It will inhibit the fungi’s ability to spread.

Ginger: Ginger contains gingerol and shogaols which are antifungal in nature. It relieves yeast infection and inhibits the growth of C albicans. This root can treat Candida and many other fungal conditions. Drink ginger tea twice or thrice a day to prevent and cure fungal allergy.

Oregano oil: Oregano is one of the most powerful antifungal herbs. Its oil is derived from its leaves which are steamed and distilled to extract the essential oil. The active ingredients in this oil are far more concentrated than in the leaf itself. Consuming oregano oil can do Candida cleanse effectively. Mix three drops of oregano oil in one glass of water and drink. Repeat it twice a day. Do not repeat the remedy more than twice a day. Also do not add more than three oil drops in the water. More consumption than required can cause burning sensation. Rubbing oregano oil on the affected skin has also been seen to inhibit the growth of clinical stains of serious bacteria.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon has powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties. It helps kill Candida albicans in its track and prevents it from spreading.

Onion: Onion contains allicin, a nutrient that slows down the growth of Candida and kills off bad bacteria found in the body. Onions are also rich in vitamin C and other phytochemicals that support the immune system. Consuming onions helps body to flush out excess fluids since many Candida sufferers experience extreme water retention. Consuming this vegetable regularly can prevent and cure fungal infections.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is an antifungal and antibacterial food against Candida. It is applied to the skin area affected by fungal infection. Soak a cotton ball in undiluted apple cider vinegar and wipe it on the affected area. Repeat thrice a day. Wipe the infected area with a clean wet cloth before applying it the next time.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antifungal agent that inhibits fungal growth and protects against yeast infections. Mix fresh-ground turmeric powder in water. Apply on the skin and leave until dry. Wipe off with a wet cloth once it is dry. Repeat it twice a day. You can also drink raw turmeric tea twice or thrice a day for better results.

Coconut: Coconut is an antimicrobial food. The fatty acids present in the edible part of the fruit act as fungicides. The oil extracted from coconut flesh can be applied topically onto the affected area to destroy the fungal infection.

Fungal infections can take a while to get cured and disappear completely. So be patient and try these natural remedies. If you do not get relief or feel some adverse effect, stop using them immediately and consult a doctor.