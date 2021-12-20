Haridwar’s hidden gem, Pilibhit House

Be it an aristocratic life by the Ganges or a spiritual journey through a timeless Haridwar, Pilibhit House – IHCL SeleQtions sits just right.A century old aristocratic noble house, it has been meticulously restored and presents unique experiences & rituals that evoke the four spiritual stages of life. This is where we encourage you to switch off your hectic schedule and welcome a slower life.

A realm of tranquillity, Pilibhit House sits charmingly by the Ganges overlooking the glorious Shivalik Himalayas. This heritage residence houses the largest private bathing ghat of the region for the customary dip and some quiet moments with the river.

Tread past the arched doorway into this ancestral mansion, and the constructs of time & regulation melt away. A terraced structure that wraps around peaceful courtyards, you would not be the first to mistake it for a floating residence. The fluidity of service and the “life as you like it” philosophy add to the charm.

Situated within 1.5 km of Mansa Devi Temple and 700 m of Har Ki Pauri, Pilibhit House, Haridwar – IHCL SeleQtions provides rooms with air conditioning and a private bathroom in Haridwar. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, evening entertainment and a concierge service.

Guests can enjoy a Ganga Aarti at its own private bathing ghat at Pilibhit House or Yoga at the Ganges Deck. Jiva Spa, with its age old Indian healing techniques and finest natural ingredients, offers wellness and meditation with expert instructors. Guests can trace decades of their ancestry with a private session of genealogy. The other curated experiences that evoke the four spiritual stages of life include an offbeat holy tour, trip to ashrams, a forest riverbed picnic and a wetland tour of the Chiriyapur Forest Range.

“Pilibhit House, located close to the famous Har Ki Pauri, offers an authentic flavour of the legendary city of Haridwar. We look forward to welcoming guests as they explore Haridwar’s rich history, which goes back thousands of years, through the lens of the curated and immersive experiences that we have to offer,” said Amit Kumar, General Manager, Pilibhit House – IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

With the addition of Pilibhit House, IHCL will now have five hotels in Uttarakhand with one under development.