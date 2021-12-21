Happy winter solstice: The Shortest Day of the year 2021

The days are already getting shorter as the winters are here. Today is the shortest day of the year, which is known as The winter solstice. Every year, December 21 marks the 355th day of the year and 356th in leap years as per the Gregorian calendar. This also reminds us of the 10 days remaining until the end of the year. This is the point when the sun’s path in the sky is farthest south.

The winter solstice occurs when either of Earth‘s poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun.

This happens on December 21, as the sun travels the shortest path in its daily journey through our sky. Therefore, people in the northern hemisphere get the least amount of sunlight and consequently the shortest night.

The solstice may have been a special moment of the annual cycle for some cultures even during Neolithic times. Astronomical events were often used to guide activities, such as the mating of animals, the sowing of crops, and the monitoring of winter reserves of food. Many cultural mythologies and traditions are derived from this.

Winter Solstice in 2021

The northern hemisphere is expected to get only 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today. On the night of December 2021, the north pole will be furthest from the sun. For India, the winter solstice sunrise will take place at 07:10 am and the sunset will be at 05:29 pm with a day duration of 10 hours 19 minutes and 11 seconds.