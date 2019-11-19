The food we choose to eat actually depends on the season. With New Year around the corner, most of the people must be thinking to take a resolution and go vegan. It is high time for paying attention to healthy food trends. And we’re calling it now: 2020 will be the year when chickpea and quinoa pop will rise to stardom. This recipe doesn’t taste basic, but it has a lot of merits that make it a staple recipe in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Chickpeas: 100 gms
Three coloured quinoa: 100 gms
Chopped Parsley: 1 tbsp
Chopped mint: 1 tbsp
Chopped garlic: ½ tbsp
Paprika: ½ teaspoon
Sumac powder: ¾ tbsp
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper to taste
Olive oil for frying
Tahina: 1tbsp
Method
Boil the chickpeas. Steam or boil the three-coloured quinoa. Blitz the chickpea in a grinder (semi dry). Add the quinoa, chopped parsley, mint, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, sumac to the chickpea. Add a little water or oil if required. Make equal sized round balls and let it rest in a fridge for 15 minutes. Now fry until golden brown.
Mango and Apple Salsa with rocket salad ingredients
Chopped green apples: 25gms
Chopped Mangoes: 50gms
Chopped Fresh Coriander: 1tbsp
Chopped spring onion green: 1tbsp
Sea salt to taste
Lemon Juice: 1tbsp
Few rocket leaves
(Recipe courtesy: Trun Sibbal)