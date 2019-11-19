The food we choose to eat actually depends on the season. With New Year around the corner, most of the people must be thinking to take a resolution and go vegan. It is high time for paying attention to healthy food trends. And we’re calling it now: 2020 will be the year when chickpea and quinoa pop will rise to stardom. This recipe doesn’t taste basic, but it has a lot of merits that make it a staple recipe in the kitchen.

Ingredients

Chickpeas: 100 gms

Three coloured quinoa: 100 gms

Chopped Parsley: 1 tbsp

Chopped mint: 1 tbsp

Chopped garlic: ½ tbsp

Paprika: ½ teaspoon

Sumac powder: ¾ tbsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

Olive oil for frying

Tahina: 1tbsp

Method

Boil the chickpeas. Steam or boil the three-coloured quinoa. Blitz the chickpea in a grinder (semi dry). Add the quinoa, chopped parsley, mint, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, sumac to the chickpea. Add a little water or oil if required. Make equal sized round balls and let it rest in a fridge for 15 minutes. Now fry until golden brown.

Mango and Apple Salsa with rocket salad ingredients

Chopped green apples: 25gms

Chopped Mangoes: 50gms

Chopped Fresh Coriander: 1tbsp

Chopped spring onion green: 1tbsp

Sea salt to taste

Lemon Juice: 1tbsp

Few rocket leaves

(Recipe courtesy: Trun Sibbal)