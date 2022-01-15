Glam up in minutes Katrina Kaif style!

“A concealer is that one trustworthy product to ace all your base needs. From concealing dark circles to brightening dull skin and adding a sharp dimension to your face, it does it all. With the Kay Beauty HD Liquid Concealer, we have created a formula that can be built up to give you customized coverage. You can take your pick from our range of shades that cater to every Indian skin tone & undertone. So, say hello to your skin-twin & conceal like a pro to switch up your beauty game,” says Katrina Kaif about her latest Kay Beauty launch.

The HD Liquid Concealers come in 13 shades and are #ForAllSkin. Specially curated for a diverse range of Indian skin tones and different undertones, you will find a skin twin that blends with your tone each time. These super light concealers are designed to give a creaseless and seamless HD matte finish for a completely natural look.

n line with the brand’s #MakeupThatKares promise, the formulation is enriched with Marula & Rosehip Oil to provide extreme hydration to prevent any creasing or flaking on the skin and suits all skin types.

These concealers render medium to high buildable coverage with a unique applicator that makes them super easy to apply. Simply #ScoopandSculpt as the scooped applicator helps in lifting the desired quantity of the product and the tapering end helps in reaching any corner of the face for seamless application. Hard working and versatile, these concealers have multiple uses for highlighting and contouring as well.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands says, “Kay Beauty Liquid HD Concealer will definitely prove to be a star product in our repertoire. A concealer is a key step in makeup routines and after two years of perfecting the formulation, we are proud to offer a product that is not only high on performance but also features a range of 13 shades that makeup pros, or beginners can choose from. We recognise the beautiful diversity of Indian skin tones and have created this range to offer a perfect match for everyone.”