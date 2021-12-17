Gentlemen, your skin deserves some TLC too

Dear gentlemen, have you noticed frequent dry patches on your skin? Or has your skin become scaly? Well, you are facing all these problems because the winters are here.

This chilly and dry climate not only requires cosy blankets and scorching cocoa but also an additional dose of nourishment on your pores and skin.

Winter is one of the seasons where people think layers of warm clothing is enough to protect them from the cold weather. However, when the temperature drops, your skin and body needs as much special care and attention. Men, sometimes, forget that even their skin requires additional care.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for building the perfect winter routine for your skin:

1. Take care of your skin

Wherever you choose to trim, be sure to take good care of your skin. Always use the best natural shaving cream before shaving. And following up with an alcohol-free aftershave to prevent irritation.Long, hot showers feel good during the winter. But for a good skin, you’ll need to drop the water temperature a bit. That’s because the near-scalding hot water is not good for the skin. So avoid long, steamy showers. It feels relaxing, but it’s actually stressing out your skin. Steaming hot water strips your skin of its natural oils. So, adopt two smart habits: switch to a shorter, lukewarm shower and use a natural body wash for men.

2. Hydrate

Hydration means more than just using face moisturiser for men twice daily, which you should be using all year-long. That will lock in moisture and prevent dry skin so commonly associated with winter weather. The best way to stay hydrated is to drink plenty of water.

3.Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating your skin is a must this season. You can also make use of a homemade scrub to do this, if you have extremely sensitive skin. Use brown sugar with a little bit of olive oil to massage your skin in circular motions. Exfoliating will eliminate the layer of dead skin that can clog the pores on your skin and also reduces the chances of razor bumps.

4. Use lip balm

Lip balm is your go-to product this winter for dry and chapped lips. Opt for an organic lip balm if you want to stay away from harsh chemicals so close to your mouth. Use it generously throughout the day and before going to bed to keep your lips safe from the cold.