From Awadh royalty to London fusion

Magazine St. Kitchen, the epicentre of culinary innovation, is set to redefine the gastronomic landscape of Mumbai in January 2024 with a trio of exceptional Guest Chef Series events, each promising an unrivalled experience.

Flavours of the Nawabs – Manzilat’s Magazine St. Kitchen

Embark on an exquisite journey with Chef Manzilat Fatima, a culinary luminary and a distinguished member of the Royal Family of Avadh. Born into Calcutta’s oldest Shia Muslim family, Chef Manzilat’s culinary prowess goes beyond her professional expertise, reflecting a deep passion for food and history. From being a lawyer to curating unique authentic Awadhi home dining experiences in Calcutta, she seamlessly combines tradition with local ingredients. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Awadh as Chef Manzilat crafts a sharing-style menu, featuring both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options, inviting you to partake in a gastronomic experience that fuses history and flavour.

Dates: Friday, January 12, 2024 and Saturday, January 13, 2024 | 7:30 pm – 10:30 pmPrice: Rs. 3,750/-Venue: Magazine St. Kitchen, 13-A, Gala No. 3/4/5, Magazine St., Devidayal Mill, Reay Road East, Darukhana, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400010

BBQ at the Baug with Chef Christopher Fernandes at The Table Farm

Indulge in the ultimate meat fiesta with Chef Christopher Fernandes at The Table Farm in Alibag. Revered as one of India’s foremost barbecue pit masters, Chef Christopher, owner of Cravings by Chris in Goa, is set to create a culinary spectacle. Renowned for his exceptional cuts of meats and smoking techniques, including the famed brisket, Chef Chris is a cultural icon in India’s live-fire cooking scene. The event promises an immersive experience with an open pit and slow roast, crafted uniquely by Chef Chris and The Table Farm team.

Date: January 21, 2024 | 11:30 am – 3:30 pmPrice: Rs. 5,000/-Venue: The Table Farm, Awas Road, Sasawane Koliwada Road, Aliabug, Maharashtra 402201

Get bowled out at Magazine St. Kitchen with Kricket, UK

Experience the debut of Kricket in India as Magazine St. Kitchen proudly hosts the renowned London-based collection of modern Indian restaurants founded in 2015 by university friends Will Bowlby and Rik Campbell. Chef Will, the creative force behind Kricket, brings his unique fusion of British ingredients and Indian flavours to Mumbai. The menu, presented as a tasting experience with both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options, showcases Kricket’s mastery in combining the best of both culinary worlds. Be part of this historic occasion as Magazine St. Kitchen transforms into the stage for Kricket’s Indian premiere with the Honar Group and Monika Alcobev.

Dates: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 & Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 7:00 pm – 10:30 pmPrice: Rs. 5,000/-Venue: Magazine St. Kitchen, 13-A, Gala No. 3/4/5, Magazine St., Devidayal Mill, Reay Road East, Darukhana, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400010

“We are thrilled to start 2024 on such an experimental note. Getting in Kricket to Magazine St. Kitchen for the first time is a pleasure, and Chef Chris yet again to The Table Farm. The first time I had Manzilat’s food in Kolkata, I knew I had to get her to Magazine St. Kitchen. Each collaboration represents a cultural and culinary bridge between great food and our guests – a testament to our commitment to bringing diverse, global culinary experiences to our patrons,” shares Gauri Devidayal, Co-Founder, of Food Matters Group.