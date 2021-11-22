Whip your regular coffee into a cocktail

The coffee lovers have been granted a whole day to indulge in all things caffeine, be it morning cappuccinos, evening lattes, or midnight mochas in the International Coffee Day. But there’s another way to give your coffee an extra kick; Adding a little spirit, can turn your regular coffee into an enticing cocktail and celebrate the day with something a little stronger other than a regular flat white.

A caffeinated concoction has been brought by Beam Suntory’s inspired by South India and homemade cinnamon that combines the classics — coffee, whisky, and bourbon!

Kaapi Rituals

Inspiration:

Long before people took to their cappuccinos or lattes, everyone’s cup of coffee in the mornings would be a filter coffee across south India, and even in the rest of the country. This hot beverage has a distinct taste and aroma and one which is a firm favourite for many made with a combination of coffee beans and chicory.

Recipe:

* Oaksmith Gold 50ML

* Coconut Milk 50ML

* Filter Coffee Decoction 30ML

* Dark Jaggery Syrup 45ML

* Ice

Glass:

* Filter Coffee service ware

Method:

Include all the components together in a shaker with ice and pass the liquid between the two shakers to mix. Just like a professional coffee maker throwing filter kaapi between two mugs. This will bring in a nice element of theatre into your drink.

Kentucky Coffee

Inspiration:

This recipe is rounded out with the sweetness and spice of creme de cocoa liqueur and homemade cinnamon simple syrup in addition to Maker’s Mark and coffee. The syrup is worth revisiting for use in other recipes although “simple” in its name. There’s no need to deprive yourself of this cold-weather classic if caffeine gets you easily wired. Substituting your favourite decaf coffee will work just as well with this recipe.

Recipe:

* 1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

* 3 parts hot coffee

* 1/2 part creme de cocoa

* 1/4 part cinnamon simple syrup

* Top with heavy cream or whipped cream

* Grated chocolate or cinnamon for garnish

Glass: Irish Coffee Glass

Method:

Include all the components to a mug or Irish Coffee Glass and stir. Garnish with grated chocolate or cinnamon (or both!) topping it with heavy cream or whipped cream. In order to make cinnamon syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water with one broken-up cinnamon stick per half-cup. Bring to a boil. Once sugar is completely melted, remove the pan from heat and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Strain out the cinnamon. For up to three weeks the syrup can be stored.

Beam Suntory’s portfolio of brands consists of world-renowned bourbons, Japanese whiskies, single malt scotches, gins, and cognac crafted beautifully to bring out diverse, rich, and unique flavours from different regions across the globe.

(With inputs from IANS)