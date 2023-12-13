Protein-rich Indian desserts you must try this winter

The sheer variety of Indian desserts is enough to make anyone weak in the knees. With the winter season upon us, the fragrance of fresh jaggery and the use of seasonal produce in crafting winter desserts evoke fond memories and a sense of coziness. However, many of us often associate desserts with copious amounts of sugar. While adhering to a healthy, nutritious diet is crucial for overall well-being, the desire for desserts can arise from time to time.

The good news is that, besides considering protein an essential nutrient derived from lean meat, dairy, seafood, and lentils, there are several Indian desserts that are also high in protein content. Here, we’ve compiled a list of sugar-free and protein-rich desserts for guilt-free indulgence.

Pinni

A specialty of Punjab, pinni is crafted with ghee, whole wheat flour, sugar, nuts, and spices like cardamom. This sweet boasts a dense and comforting flavor profile, making it suitable for an energy boost at any time of the day. Replace refined sugar with jaggery powder, and enhance its nutritional value by adding pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds to the mix.

Mishti Doi

For any Bengali, winters, particularly Sundays, are incomplete without ‘nolen gurer mishti doi.’ This fermented sweet yogurt has a rich flavor profile, thanks to the use of new jaggery as a substitute for refined sugar, providing a luxurious mouthfeel.

Dates and Nuts Ladoo

A perfect blend of crushed nuts with dates, this is the ultimate solution for satisfying your sweet cravings without opting for something unhealthy. The nuts contribute healthy fats, carbs, and protein, while dates impart a sweet taste.

Kheer

A power-packed protein dessert made with milk, rice, and dried fruits. Transform it into a healthier version by adding jaggery or nolen gur and using skimmed milk.

Sandesh

Another trademark of Bengal is ‘nolen gurer sandesh,’ made with fresh chenna or cottage cheese. This sweet is rich in milk protein, with a soft and crumbly texture, offering the indulgent flavors of caramel and earthiness from nolen gur.

These desserts are easy to whip up and, apart from being protein-rich, they are delectable and can be the perfect companion for your sugar cravings!

