Holi is barely a few days away. We love this festival, not only because of colours but the delicious food that is prepared at home during this festive season. This is how we have been celebrating Holi all this while. Isn’t? So, enjoy this festival of colours with some mouth-watering delicacies. Here are quick DIY recipes to make and impress your guests this Holi.

Dahi Chicken

For Fish

Chicken Breast: 150 gms

Salt: To Taste

Butter Milk: 3 gms

Coriander Chopped: 2 gms

Ginger paste: 3 gms

Garlic paste: 5 gms

Cumin Powder to Shallow

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and allow chicken to soak in mix for at least two hours. Heat a not stick pan and pan sear the breast and cook in a preheated oven at 160C for 20 minutes.

For Yoghurt Curry

Mustard oil: 20 ml

Coriander Seeds Crushed: 3 gms

Garlic Chop: 6 gms

Red Chili Whole: 2 pcs

Bay Leaf: 1 no

Chopped Ginger: 4 gms

Onion Slice: 1 large onion

Ghee: 10 gms

Boiled Cashew Paster: 8 gms

Yoghurt: 120 gms

Salt to taste

Method

Heat mustard oil in a pan and add dry spices. Now add chopped garlic and onion and allow to get golden brown in colour. Now add ginger, cashew paste and yoghurt together on this occasion and keep stirring to avoid yoghurt to split. Allow sauce to simmer for 20 minutes now strain it and reserve.

Assembly

Arrange the breast on a platter now pour yoghurt curry, garnish with tossed coriander seeds and chilli flakes. Drop coriander oil and chilli oil on yoghurt sauce.

Note : It Dahi Chicken goes well with steam rice and peas pulao

Thandai 77

Ingredients

Gin: 50 ml

Granola Bar: 1

Chocolate syrup: 30 ml

Egg white: 1

Method

Blend it and Garnish with – cardamom powder, almond flakes & saffron oil.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Aditya Jha)