Holi is barely a few days away. We love this festival, not only because of colours but the delicious food that is prepared at home during this festive season. This is how we have been celebrating Holi all this while. Isn’t? So, enjoy this festival of colours with some mouth-watering delicacies. Here are quick DIY recipes to make and impress your guests this Holi.
Dahi Chicken
For Fish
Chicken Breast: 150 gms
Salt: To Taste
Butter Milk: 3 gms
Coriander Chopped: 2 gms
Ginger paste: 3 gms
Garlic paste: 5 gms
Cumin Powder to Shallow
Method
Mix all the ingredients together and allow chicken to soak in mix for at least two hours. Heat a not stick pan and pan sear the breast and cook in a preheated oven at 160C for 20 minutes.
For Yoghurt Curry
Mustard oil: 20 ml
Coriander Seeds Crushed: 3 gms
Garlic Chop: 6 gms
Red Chili Whole: 2 pcs
Bay Leaf: 1 no
Chopped Ginger: 4 gms
Onion Slice: 1 large onion
Ghee: 10 gms
Boiled Cashew Paster: 8 gms
Yoghurt: 120 gms
Salt to taste
Method
Heat mustard oil in a pan and add dry spices. Now add chopped garlic and onion and allow to get golden brown in colour. Now add ginger, cashew paste and yoghurt together on this occasion and keep stirring to avoid yoghurt to split. Allow sauce to simmer for 20 minutes now strain it and reserve.
Assembly
Arrange the breast on a platter now pour yoghurt curry, garnish with tossed coriander seeds and chilli flakes. Drop coriander oil and chilli oil on yoghurt sauce.
Note : It Dahi Chicken goes well with steam rice and peas pulao
Thandai 77
Ingredients
Gin: 50 ml
Granola Bar: 1
Chocolate syrup: 30 ml
Egg white: 1
Method
Blend it and Garnish with – cardamom powder, almond flakes & saffron oil.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Aditya Jha)