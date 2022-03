Go Gongura Chicken Biryani; Lattu Upside Down Biryani

Ingredients: For Gangura Chicken: BONELESS CHICKEN, REFINED OIL, CHOPPED ONIONS, GINGER GARLIC PASTE, TOMATO PASTE, GONGURA LEAF PASTE (ROSELLE), WATER, TURMERIC POWDER, CORIANDER POWDER, KASHMIRI RED CHILLI POWDER, AMCHUR POWDER, GARAM MASALA POWDER, SALT.

For Biryani Rice: BASMATI RICE (COOKED UPTO 80%), DESI GHEE, SAFFRON WATER, ROSEWATER, KEWRA ESSENCE, SLIT GREEN, CHILLIES, MINT LEAVES, CORIANDER LEAVES, FRIED ONIONS, SALT.

METHOD:

GONGURA CHICKEN

1. HEAT OIL AND SAUTE CHOPPED ONIONS UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN. ADD GINGER, GARLIC PASTE AND SAUTE TILL OIL LEAVES THE SIDES OF THE PAN.

2. ADD TOMATO PASTE & GONGURA LEAVES PASTE AND CONTINUE TO SAUTE IN SLOW HEAT.

3. ADD THE BONELESS CHICKEN AND ADD LITTLE WATER. COVER WITH A LID AND ALLOW IT TO COOK FOR 10 MINUTES.

4. REMOVE THE LID, ADD THE POWDER SPICES, STIR WELL & ADJUST SALT.

5. KEEP ASIDE

BIRYANI RICE

1. TAKE 80% COOKED BASMATI RICE IN A FOOD PAN

2. DRIZZLE MELTED DESI GHEE, ROSE WATER, SAFFROM WATER, KEWRA ESSENCE

3. SPRINKLE THE CHOPPED CORIANDER, MINT LEAVES AND SLIT GREEN CHILLIES

4. FINALLY ADD THE SLICED FRIED ONIONS ON TOP AND COOK COVERED IN DUM FOR 20 MINUTES

FOR SERVING

1. TAKE FRESHLY COOKED DUM BIYANI RICE IN THE SERVING BOWL.

2. ADD THE PRE-COOKED GONGURA CHICKEN AND TOP OR SIDE OF THE RICE.

3. MIX AND ENJOY EATING THIS DELICIOUS, SPICY & TANGY GO GUNGURA UPSIDE DOWN BIRYANI.

(The recipe is from Lattu Biryani)