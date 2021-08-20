Food truck favourites in California

The casual, quick and creative fare offered by food trucks is the perfect fuel for road trippers in search of a tasty bite that lets them experience a destination like a local. Here’s a selection of California favourites for a great road trip pit stop, when vacationing in the US.

San Diego

Travelling by bike, motorcycle or car down the 101 through the bohemian beach town of Leucadia is a right of passage come summer. Motorcycle themed Moto Deli is an ideal spot to pull over when hunger strikes. Known for their chef-driven hand-crafted sandwiches, Moto Deli features a menu of worldly and locally inspired fare between two pieces of bread.

Camarillo

Waypoint Cafe serves all-American breakfast and lunch options the whole family will enjoy and is unlike any other dining experience around town. This spot is perfect for a road trip pit stop. Located next to the Camarillo airport, you will get views of the plane’s land and take off while enjoying their buttery Belgian waffle, breakfast burrito, or a juicy burger and fries. Don’t forget to try their signature milkshakes which are crowd favorites.

Montecito

Located at Rosewood Miramar Beach, the resort’s charming food truck serves up a selection of elevated yet approachable fare including Cali Cobb Salad, Crispy Fish Tacos, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger and Dungeness Crab Fritters, as well as inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine bottle. Led by Executive Chef Massimo Falsini, lunch options from Rosewood Miramar Beach’s food truck are available daily for walk-up service only.

San Simeon

Settle in at the outdoor patio of Hearst Ranch Winery, overlooking San Simeon Cove, and enjoy a glass of wine with a bite to eat from their food truck located at the winery Thursday — Sunday. After your fill of fun in the sun in San Simeon, wind your way up the coast to the Gateway to Big Sur: Ragged Point. Raved about by locals and tourists alike, Ragged Point Inn’s roadside Sandwich Stand is the perfect refuelling destination. Grab one of their famous burgers or sandwiches, with fries and a shake of course, and enjoy the scenic views from atop the cliff. On summer weekends, enjoy a free concert from local musicians.

San Luis Obispo County

Feed My Seoul is a husband and wife team bringing thoughtfully sourced Eastern BBQ to San Luis Obispo. Specializing in artisanal Asian meat, their clean grill mobile kitchen is the ultimate food truck experience on your road trip through the Central Coast. Stop by and try their affordable lunch assortment or pick up some of their Take-N BBQ if you’d rather cook the meal yourself.

Visalia

A road trip through California’s Central Valley or to Sequoia National Park should include a stop in Visalia, where seasonal crops from nearby farms inspire local chefs all year long. One of the best places to explore the local bounty is the food truck scene at Visalia’s farmers market. Every Saturday, food trucks roll up alongside the farmers with options such as Quesadilla Gorilla with their Keep Calm + Curry On ‘dilla, and Pita Kabob Truck serving up their Mediterranean breakfast favourites. Wesley’s Wheatless offers tasty gluten-free options. Taylor Brother’s Hot Dog Stand in downtown Visalia offers hot dogs with a big side of nostalgia. Opened in 1952 by Jimmy Taylor and his wife Pauline (the “Notorious Ma Taylor”) this walkup with its iconic neon sign offers a slice of Americana along with their hot dogs.

Hollister

Casa de Fruta Orchard Resort started out as a roadside cherry stand over 120 years ago and, today is an iconic destination that draws over two million visitors each year. Any time you’re travelling between SoCal and the San Francisco Bay Area, be sure to make a pit stop for fresh-from-the-farm produce, dried fruits and nuts, gourmet gifts, homemade candy, wine tasting, and more. Casa de Fruta was selected by USA Today as the “Most Delicious Place for Pie in California”, so be sure to enjoy a slice or take a whole pie to go!

Stockton

Looking for flavour and variety while on your summer road trip? Stockland, Stockton’s only dedicated food truck park, features an array of diverse truck offerings from Cambodian to Filipino and Mexican. Beat the summer head with El Futal’s frozen choco banana, or a quick burger and fries at Kozmos. Stockland enables small businesses to thrive and prosper, by serving as a platform of multiculturalism showcasing their passion, and their team are active members of the Stockton community.