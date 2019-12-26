Indians have a great love towards the variety of sweets which are from various parts of the country. With the presence of delectable hot desserts and sweets, the winter season seems full of rich flavours and overflowing sweetness. These sweets earned massive respect from the way they are made and their mesmerising taste. When it comes to having hot and sweet on a cold winter day, the name of listed below sweets first come in our thought.

Malpua

Malpua is a popular dessert recipe of North Indian cuisine. It is a kind of deep-fried pancake soaked in sugary syrup. The main ingredients are khoya/mawa and sugar. Loaded with traditional flavours of saffron and cardamom, it is an aromatic sweet delicacy which is difficult to resist especially when served hot. Because of the key ingredient khoya, malpuas are very soft and mouth-melting in texture and because they are soaked in sugar syrup, the amount of sugar present in them is very high. But they are still very tempting and delicious to eat. Malpua is a sweet that is quite famous in Odisha also. It is served to Lord Jagannath. If you want to eat something hot and sweet, then this sweet dish will be hard to miss.

Jalebi

These criss-cross web of circular lines are made of channa, urad dal, maida, cornflour and sugar syrup. The batter is filled in a muslin cloth having a small hole and then jalebis are made by hand in a circular shape. They are deep-fried in hot ghee and then soaked in sugar syrup. This hot sweet dish can be served with chilled rabdi. The crisp sugary hot spirals taste awesome when eaten on a cold-weather day. It is a traditional sweet dish made and loved throughout India.

Gajar ka halwa

Gajar ka halwa is the most popular wintersweet made in North India. It is loved to be eaten hot. Carrots are grated and then simmered in full-cream milk. Khoya is generously added to enhance richness and taste. Garnished with lots of dry fruits, it is a very delicious sweet delicacy that melts in the mouth leaving a fascinating juicy sweetness. It is a winter favourite across India.

Gulab jamun

These soft and spongy balls are made up of khoya and thus they just melt in your mouth. They are deep-fried and then immersed in rose-scented sugar syrup. Hot gulab jamuns are the people’s favourite during the winter season. They are stuffed with chirongi, cashew nuts and raisins to enhance the rich taste. Flavoured with cardamom powder, this classic hot and scrumptious dessert is usually enjoyed with vanilla ice cream. Really awesome!

Dry fruit-rich hot kulhar milk

Hot and refreshing kulhar milk is a popular winter beverage in India. Made with full-cream milk and lots of dry fruits such as almonds and pistachios, it is usually flavoured with saffron and cardamom making it aromatic and flavourful. Hot kulhar milk on a chilled winter day is a treat that everyone enjoys. Sugar is added to sweeten it. Saffron gives this milk a nice yellow colour and cardamom makes it aromatic. Rosewater can also be added to make it more exotic.

The list of famous hot and scrumptious Indian sweets is so long that it will never end. However, these are the five most popular sizzling hot sweets that have legendary status and enjoy global popularity having fans across the whole world. These are the must-have winter delicacies.

With the temperature dipping, these sweet delicacies will be the best way to feel warm from inside in a delicious way. Must try!