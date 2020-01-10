We are in the middle of cold winters. And, in such weather you must be craving for some delectable hot desserts and sweets, with the richness of flavours. Isn’t?
These sweets earned massive respect from the way they are made and their mesmerising taste. But, this time, we have something new in the bucket with a twist of sweetness and chatpata tadka. Covering your all midnight cravings, we have ‘Chocolate Story with Chilli Popcorn’ to spice you up. Here is the recipe:
Ingredients
Chocolate brownie: 200 grams
Pop corn: 50 grams
Chili powder: 1 /4tsp
Chocolate sauce a bit
Melted butter: 1 tsp
Chocolate ice cream: 2 scoops
Method
Microwave the pop corn kernels. Add melted butter and chili powder. Crush the brownie and drizzle chocolate sauce. Plate it with chocolate ice cream.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)