We are in the middle of cold winters. And, in such weather you must be craving for some delectable hot desserts and sweets, with the richness of flavours. Isn’t?

These sweets earned massive respect from the way they are made and their mesmerising taste. But, this time, we have something new in the bucket with a twist of sweetness and chatpata tadka. Covering your all midnight cravings, we have ‘Chocolate Story with Chilli Popcorn’ to spice you up. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

Chocolate brownie: 200 grams

Pop corn: 50 grams

Chili powder: 1 /4tsp

Chocolate sauce a bit

Melted butter: 1 tsp

Chocolate ice cream: 2 scoops

Method

Microwave the pop corn kernels. Add melted butter and chili powder. Crush the brownie and drizzle chocolate sauce. Plate it with chocolate ice cream.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)