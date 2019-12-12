Looking for a cocktail idea to serve your guests this party season? Whether it’s for Christmas day or New Year’s eve, you are sure to find a drink that your friends will love. Add sparkle with this new ‘mulled cranberry with green apple and star anise.’ This easy-to-make cocktail will help you use the leftover booze from the party season.

Ingredients

Fresh cranberry: 100gm

Cranberry juice: 50ml

Cloves: a few

Cinnamon: a few

Star anise: 1 or 2

Green apple: 1 no

Sugar: 20gm

Bay leaf: 1

Orange juice: 30ml

Method

Puree the fresh cranberry in a blender and strain it. Cook it with cranberry juice, orange juice, cloves, cinnamon, star anise, sugar and bay leaf. Strain it and serve warm.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)