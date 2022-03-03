Craving for Butter Chicken! Here are five must try restaurants in Delhi

Delhi is very famous for two cuisines – street food and Mughlai food. And there are thousands of restaurants that provide just the authentic taste. One of the most beloved dishes from the Mughlai cuisine is Butter Chicken.

Butter Chicken – the name itself is enough to make a person slobber. This dish is most definitely ‘Dilli di shaan’ and is considered to be the national dish of Delhi with many die-hard fans around the world!

So today in this article we have gathered the best places in Delhi the provides finger-licking taste of Butter Chicken. This article is for all the hardcore Butter Chicken lovers out there – take a look at the best places in the city, serving it up!

1. HAVEMORE Restaurant

HAVE MORE Restaurant is a staple Dhaba-style restaurant that is frequently visited by the locals of Delhi. The restaurant is quite old fashioned and like the other restaurants at Pandara Road, this one too is open past midnight. Their sinful Butter Chicken is the highlight of this eatery. A meal for two would cost approximately Rs 2,300.

2. Minar

A veteran in the field of North Indian cuisine, most people who have been to Minar will agree that it will be hard to find a place that serves better butter chicken. Tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned pieces of butter chicken make for one of the best non-vegetarian experiences.

3. Rajinder Da Dhaba

Who hasn’t heard of Rajinder Da Dhaba, which is why it should not be a surprise that we’re featuring it on our list. They’re known for their lip-smacking Butter Chicken, Mutton Galouti Kebabs and Chicken Kalmi, which will go perfectly well with some Rumali Roti, for a feast like no other! So if you’re already drooling while reading this, head on over! A meal for two here would cost around Rs 800.

4. Changezi Chicken

This simple restaurant has been making some lip smacking Mughlai food since its inception. Already a popular figure among foodies, Changezi Chicken prepares one of the best bowls of butter chicken throughout Delhi. So if you ever happen to stumble across Karol Bagh and are in the mood for a bite, you know where to go.

5. ​Karim’s

Karim’s is one of the most quintessential restaurants in Delhi, as it provides food that best showcases our heritage. Known for their North Indian food, Karim’s has year after year managed to give people a true taste of Mughlai food, even offering one of the city’s best butter chicken dishes.