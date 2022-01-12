Colocal is making waves with their artisanal chocolate brand

Colocal, of India’s live chocolate factory and cafe, started its operations amidst the pandemic and it received immense love from the people of Delhi and is all geared to reign the upmarket of the city with its first retail store-cum-cafe.

Colocal has launched its second outlet in Khan Market, New Delhi on the occasion of completing one year of their flagship store in Dhanmill Compound, Chattarpur.

The factory gives chocolate aficionados a chance to experience the process of chocolate making and the cafe gives them an opportunity to savour sinful chocolate-based drinks, desserts, and artisanal food.

The cacao used at Colocal chocolate factory is sourced from the southern states of India and skillfully processed to deliver high-quality chocolates.

With the artistic and earthy decor of the cafe, the clean and simple ambience, they follow all the guidelines of Covid and maintain proper social distance within the alfresco seating decorated with Victorian patio furniture.

In the cafe’s interior, people can easily roam around and see the chocolate factory as it’s open to visitors. Chocolate lovers must visit it and they sure would love to see how the chocolate bars and other dishes are prepared.

For the convenience part, both the outlets are easy to reach by the Metro as well as by road.

The menu includes delectable desserts and baked goods like Chocolate Souffle, Chocolate Tart, Cakes, Chocolate Babka, Sourdough, Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, pizza, fish chips, spinach cannelloni, cacao-based beverages and newly introduced innovative drinks like Cacao cold brew, Cold Chocolate and Cocoa Sangria along with a special menu dedicated to hot chocolates and celebrated Roastery Coffee House’s coffee beverage menu.