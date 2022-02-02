5 Best Dessert Kitchens to look forward to in 2022

Pampering the sweet tooth is blissful, be it occasional or casual. Our mindful diet does need to be spoilt for choice every once in a while.

The cravings when they hit, range from an array of all the confectionaries from various geographies. Be it the French patisserie’s chocolate-cream duo, ancient Indian sweetmeats, or the unique Pan-Asian creations like sticky sweet rice with sliced mango, among more, the sugar rush often needs the desserts served as quickly as possible.

Making it simple to douse the desire for desserts with lip-smacking desserts, we recommend you must not miss out on these 5 dessert-delivering kitchens that we have shortlisted for you!

1. Cocoa Cellar

Cocoa Cellar is a unique patisserie serving handcrafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic desserts in Mumbai. Some of the preferred ones include Sacher Torte Cake, Baileys Cookie, Cocoamisu, Rochers, Dark Chocolate Cupcake, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake, etc.

Sourced to cater to the well-traveled patrons with a fine palate of choice, the patisserie uses only quality Belgian chocolate, pecans, marshmallows, Philadelphia cream cheese, hazelnuts, etc. It also imports liquors like Amarula, Kirsch, Blood Orange Cointreau, Moët & Chandon Champagne, and Malibu Rum to keep the experience unadulterated.

2. Sweet Truth

Drooling over a decadent cake or nutty warm brownies, the aromas from Sweet Truth don’t let you stop at one. Be it the pound of your favourite artisanal cakes or dessert jars or just bite-sized confections, Sweet Truth has it all. Spoil your taste buds and that of your friends and family.

3. Crozzo

The name says it all. You know where to find your favourite “Croissant” (spelled crozzo). Delivering these crunchy-bronzed pastries at your doorstep, Crozzo ensures that you relish these offerings in the comfort of your homes. Making it all the more guilt-free is their zero preservatives, chemical-free, and artificial flavoring-free croissants. Well, there’s also beyond just croissants on offer here that you can explore.

4. 50 Shades of Chocolate

With an outpost in Vasant Kunj, 50 Shades Of Chocolate – a cloud kitchen is a place to rely on for your sweet tooth craving. Their menu includes an exhaustive range of pancakes, waffles, shakes along with some flavor-packed savouries. Your Sunday brunches are truly sorted if they are from this kitchen. Offering pocket-friendly combo meals like Masala Maggi with Cold Coffee, Chocolate Waffle with Oreo Shake, and more, there’s much more than you can see brewing at 50 Shades of Chocolate.

5. Monique

Bringing to you a consciously crafted seasonal menu of French Countryside desserts, the café displays vivid offerings for the diverse Indian palate. Order in, and you shall witness snippets of Parisian history that will take you on a virtual tour as each morsel of the dessert rolls over your tongue.