3 Whey protein recipes to help you stay fit this new year

Whether you’re looking to get lean, tone up or lose weight, there’s no denying that protein is perhaps the most important macro-nutrient when it comes to eating a healthy diet.

Check out these easy Whey protein-packed recipes by Abhishek Bhandari, Myprotein Brand Influencer, which helps you recover from your gym workouts, keep you feeling fuller for longer, and give your body the energy it needs to carry on the activities.

Recipe 1 – Protein Filled Baklava

Ingredients-

• Filo Puffs

• 10 square Filo sheets

• ½ cup Melted butter/coconut oil

• Honey to glaze

For Whey Mascarpone Cream

• 1 scoop Myprotein Impact Whey Protein (Vanilla)

• 200g Mascarpone (room temperature)

• 80g Powdered Pistachios

• 3-4 drops Sweetener (optional)

• 4-5 strands Saffron

For Garnish

• Chopped Pistachios

• Saffron strands

Method-

Filo Pastry Puffs

1. Apply butter on one side of the filo sheet & place another sheet on it (so that it sticks).

2. Repeat the process until you stack up 7-8 sheets. Start rolling the Pastry from the edges, making a square.

3. Add to baking dish. Brush the pastry with Eggwash/milk wash and bake in a preheated oven for 10-12 mins at 190° C.

4. Once it is golden brown remove it from the oven and brush it with honey.

Whey Mascarpone Cream

1. Combine everything together and blend well until nice creamy.

2. Fill in a piping bag and pipe in the pastry.

Garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron.

Recipe 2- Masala Chai Panna Cotta

Ingredients-

• 90ml Milk

• 60g coconut cream (take coconut milk can chill overnight and use the thick part)

• 15g honey

• 1 scoop Myprotein Masala Chai whey protein

• 3g Gelatin powder

Method-

1. Hydrate the gelatin in 30ml water let it sit for 10 minutes.

2. Mix together milk and sugar and set over medium flame till the sugar is dissolved.

3. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Once the gelatin is dissolved well add coconut cream & whey protein mix well so there are no lumps.

4. Now strain the mixture and pour into the mould or glasses.

Recipe 3- High Protein Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients-

• 100g Myprotein Rolled oats

• 2 scoops Myprotein Whey Isolate

• 8 drops Myprotein Impact Whey (Vanilla)

• 130g Butter

• 80g Refined flour

• 70g Brown sugar

• 60g Regular sugar

• 1/2 tsp Baking soda

• 1 Egg

Method–

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a tray with baking paper.

2. Add the protein powder, oats, whey isolate, butter, refined flour, brown sugar, regular sugar, and baking soda into a food processor and blend until everything is well combined.

3. Add the egg and blend again to create a sticky, dough-like mixture. You can always add in more butter if the ingredients aren’t holding together.

4. Place the cookies onto the baking tray and cook in the oven for around 11 minutes.

5. Transfer onto a wire wrack and allow to cool.