Fed up of your dark lips! Here are foods to help you get rid of them

Are you wondering why your lips are suddenly not as pink as they used to be and are turning darker day by day? Well, worry not you are not alone. Unless it is genetic, many health, dietary and lifestyle factors can make your lips dark.

If you smoke, you may have darker lips than your non-smoking friends. Sometimes, cosmetics may also have chemicals that can turn your lips dark. A vitamin deficiency may also lead to lip discoloration. Maintain a healthy diet and eat lots of fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C to get rid of dark lips. It is also advisable to check the water quality at home.

If your tap water is chlorinated it can also give you darker lips. Your lips are thrice as sensitive as your skin, and therefore they need more attention and care. One of the best ways to take care of your lips is to make use of kitchen superstars. If you have no idea what we are talking about, take a look. Thank us later!

Honey: Honey is an amazing natural ingredient, which can be used to treat dark lips. It not only lightens your lips but also makes them soft. Apply honey on your lips and leave it on overnight, every day. Continue this practice for a couple of weeks and you will notice a change in your lip color.

Lemon juice: Lemon is known to be a bleaching agent and it acts as an effective remedy to treat dark lips. Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to your lips and massage them gently. Follow this ritual every night before bed.

Sugar scrub: Sugar works as an excellent scrub to exfoliate lips and also helps get rid of unwanted dead skin. Take three spoons of sugar and mix it with two spoons of butter to make a thick paste. Use this mixture on your lips to exfoliate them. The added butter moisturizes your lips. Like your skin, your lips also need to be exfoliated regularly. Try this scrub two or three times a week for lighter lips.

Beetroot: This deep purple ingredient helps cleanse and lighten lips. Beetroot juice has natural agents, which lighten lips. Use its juice on your lips for effective results.

Ice cubes: This simple method of rubbing ice cubes over your lips will help them remain moisturized and fresh as ice cubes not only hydrate your lips but also make them plump.

Milk cream: Try milk cream (malai) with a bit of saffron and apply this mixture to your lips. This is an age-old remedy for treating dark lips. Continue this ritual several times a day and at night for effective results.