Be it summer or winter, almost every one of us uses deodorant as a part of our daily hygiene routine. Swiping our underarms with roll-on does or spraying perfume before going outcomes naturally to us. No matter how sparsely you use fragrances, one cannot deny that using deodorants regularly can affect us negatively.

Most fragrances contain several harmful ingredients that can irritate our skin, cause inflammation, make our skin dry, and cause long-term health problems.

Most deodorants and antiperspirants also contain parabens known as phthalates, which can hurt our body’s hormonal levels. Prolonged use of videos may also increase your chances of skin and breast cancer. Since none of us would want to smell stale, giving up deodorant doesn’t seem to be a great option either.

However, you can still smell fresh by doing these easy changes in your diet. Read on to find out more about these superfoods.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges minimize the accumulation of toxins in the body thereby curbing the growth of odor-producing bacteria. A glass of lukewarm lemon water or fresh orange juice can also be very refreshing for your system.

Green tea

Known for its antioxidant properties, regular consumption of green tea can help battle bad breath, body odor, and stinky feet. Have two to three cups of green tea with honey every day and notice the difference.

Leafy vegetables

Eating plenty of green leafy veggies is beneficial in several ways. Kale, spinach, and watercress contain high levels of chlorophyll that neutralize odor-causing compounds. Switch to a green-rich diet and experience the change yourself.

Fenugreek

The seeds and leaves of fenugreek have odor fighting abilities which it does by eliminating the toxins from your body. Have fenugreek soaked water or munch on a few seeds in the morning.

Cardamoms