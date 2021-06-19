Fashion trends keep evolving, but it is impossible to continuously splurge on different items bi-monthly to be at the fashion forefront. Keeping in mind the upcoming wedding season and the new mantra of reusing heritage and preowned items, here are few styling options for your loved saree to give them a different look.

Since a saree is one of the most wearable garment, experimenting with it, will open a whole lot of fashion ideas:

Designer Kavita and Amit of Riddhi Creation share simple tips to give your saree closest a fresh look:

Mermaid style

As the name suggests this style suits all body types especially for the ones with a curvaceous figure, it also makes the wearer look slimmer. To create this look, take the lower portion of your saree and give it the shape of a skirt with only 2 pleats in front. Just remember to pick a saree with heavy embroidery or embellishment keep it in vogue.

Let Your Dupatta do the Drama

Explore your creativity by playing with your dupatta. Usually, the dupatta is left hanging off your shoulder or worn simply but since it’s about experimenting, all you have to do is drape your saree as usual and tuck one end of the dupatta on the right side of your waist, then go ahead and drape it from under your left arm and let it fall over your right shoulder like a saree pallu. This will add some drama and the trick goes well when you want to wear your saree in a lehenga style.

Beat Fashion Blues with a Belt

Yes, you read it right, a belt can change the look of your saree, depending on the look of your saree wear it over the waist and throw on an embellished jacket for full measure.

Pair it with Pants

The pant-style saree drape requires a pair of pants or jeggings, pleating one end of your six-yard as per your choice, and tucking it in to your pants in a way that your pants are visible. The left-over portion of the saree can be worn as a scarf or as a chunni in many different ways.