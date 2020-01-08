Ladies around the world continue to have a love affair with fine jewellery. There’s an idiom- ‘If you want to win a women’s heart, then gift her dazzling rocks (jewellery)’.

Earlier women used to save money to purchase jewellery as a token of financial security and as assets that can be passed over to their immediate generation. Little did they experiment with the collection and always stuck to the traditional designs. But, the scenario has changed now. Nowadays, women are more likely to experiment. They know how to put the right foot forward and fit in the shoes according to the latest trends.

When it comes to jewellery, neckpiece is something which has the potential to create ripples. So, for all the neckpiece lovers, here is a list of curative pieces that will make you set trends this winter season.

Pearl Neckpieces

There’s no denying that pearls are a women’s best friend. One can never go wrong with them. Apart from looking classy, timeless and elegant, they also go well with every outfit, be it traditional, fusion and even casual wear. Experiment with your look and those pearl necklaces will surely grab the attention.

Antique Gold Long piece

Going to be a bride or a family function to attend, the antique gold long chains will make you look completely elegant. These long pieces are essential jewellery in your collection, especially if you are from down South. It is an extravagant affair.

Chokers

Close-fitted necklaces which enhance the beauty of your collar bone will make your delicate neckline looks more elegant and beautiful. Available in different colours and designs, one can team it up with any outfit.

Layered Necklace

The layered necklace is in trend nowadays. Inspired by kings and queens of the Mughal era, the design adds a graceful look on the adorer. One can layer adjustable gold chains with delicate pendants over a turtle neck blouse to add that bling. As a rule, the shortest chain should be as short as a choker and the longer chain should fall right over the bust.