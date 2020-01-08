New Year vacations are almost over now and with this everyone seems to be moving back to work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry too are back from their six-week break in Vancouver.
The couple made their way to visit the Canada House in London. While Prince Harry kept it all formal and looked dapper as ever in a navy blue suit that he wore over a crisp white shirt and completed with a blue tie, Markle looked subtle in her neutral tone.
Markle opted for the tone-on-tone outfit. She picked out a long camel coloured trenchcoat by Reiss, over a simple brown high neck sweater that she tucked into a brown silk skirt, both by Massimo Dutti.
The Duchess completed it with matching brown pumps by Jimmy Choo, making for the ultimate monochromatic look, proving that mixing shades of the same colour make for an effective yet stylish look.
😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their first official engagement of the year with a special trip to Canada’s High Commission in central London. Harry and Meghan spoke of the “unbelievable” welcome they received while in the Commonwealth country. The duke and duchess spent the past six weeks in North America where they enjoyed some family time with baby Archie. During their visit this afternoon, the couple sat down for tea with Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, and her deputy Sarah Fountain Smith, and were treated to on the popular Canadian chocolate treat of Nanaimo bars.
To finish off her look, she paired it with a simple charm bracelet from Kismet by Milka and Emily Mortimer earrings.
She kept her glam to a minimum with a flawless base, filled-in brows, well-defined eyes, and rosy cheeks. Neutral glossy lips with a big smile completed off her look. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled into glossy loose waves that framed her face well.