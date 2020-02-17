The much-anticipated Lakme Fashion Week which kick-started on a good note at February 12th has finally wrapped up on February 16th. The event witnessed the ramp walks of several B-town celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here are some of the different looks that created much excitement among the fans and the onlookers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing as she walked the ramp wearing a bottle green body sculpting gown. Her attire also featured a plunging neckline that has been cascaded in a corset-like structure and an OTT sheer net-like train. Kareena opted for a nude makeup look wherein she showcased a soft smokey lower lash line and nude glossy lips. She also tied her hair up into a neat bun.

Tara Sutaria

The diva took the ramp in her stride as she walked for Punit Balana at LFW. She opted for a pinkish white high-waisted lehenga. The lehenga featured a knot laded with blush pink flowers and a golden thread running through the fabric leaving an exquisite design. Revealing her toned midriff, Tara slipped on a matching scoop neck choli with a silk dupatta.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha opted for an off-shoulder number which had the effect of a basket weave. Furthermore, below her waist, the basketweave cascaded in long free-flowing stripes till her ankle. She teamed it up with a pair of black pants and heels. The star gave a minimalistic turn to her glam with pink lips, filled-in brows and neutral makeup.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora graced the ramp for Varun Chakkilam at LFW. She opted for a heavily embellished lehenga and choli on deep red background. Baring her midriff, she paired her outfit with a sheer red dupatta which had small buttis all over it. For her glam, Malaika took the minimalistic road and kept her skin bare. She pulled her hair back in a messy bun.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looked like an absolute stunner as she walked down the runway for Nirmooha. The diva opted for a mini skirt and bralette embellished with pastel florals. Layering her outfit with a sheer pastel organza jacket, she set a mood for the ultimate summer vibe. She topped off her look with beige pointy heels. For her glam, she wore neutral makeup and parted her wavy locks holding them down with pearl-encrusted clips.