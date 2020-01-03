Party season is already underway and people are busy searching for the apt outfit for different events. No matter what aesthetic you are going for, it’s entirely possible to find stylish and flattering attire for the occasion. In fact, you actually have a number of different options that will help you do just that. Isha Ambani is here on board to give some major sartorial inspiration.

Isha seems to have a fascination for the pastel shade. This is why she can be seen often dazzling in outfits in such colours during parties and events. A picture of Isha, elegant in a pastel pink ensemble at a function, has surfaced on the internet and people are actually loving it.

In the picture, Isha can be seen standing with a friend in an event. She can be seen donning a sleeveless blouse set in sequins and adorned with a 3D rose motif. She teamed it with an embellished lehenga and carried a sheer dupatta to complete her attire. What could be better than diamonds to accessorise Isha’s outfit and she opted for just that – danglers and a dainty neckpiece apart from multiple bangles.

She left her locks open and kept the makeup subtle. Isha highlighted her eyes with kohl and opted for a glossy lipstick.

Isha Ambani is industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter. Isha married Anand Piramal in 2018.