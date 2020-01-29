Chilly winter is about to end its way. But the celebs don’t seem to pull back their winter wardrobe and keep their fans updated with their head-spinning fashion trends. These Bollywood celebs are an inspiration, which is why people glue to social media to find out what their fav celebs are wearing.

Going by the recent appearances of B-Town actors, Blazer dresses are taking away all the attention. It is that one silhouette that is ruling the fashion industry by storm. Be it Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, Kiti Sanon or even newbie Alaya F, everyone have been sporting this blazer look with confidence.

And why not? After all, blazer dresses are a perfect hybrid of the formal appeal of blazers and playful vibe of short dresses. Be it a date, party or a meeting – Bollywood actresses have worn versatile blazer dresses that are perfect for every mood and occasion. So it is definitely time that we seek some inspiration from them.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of powerful sartorial statements; Deepika Padukone is an evident lover of blazer dresses. She left everyone speechless when she turned up looking like a lady boss at an event wearing a checkered-blazer outfit. She styled it with a pair of black stilettos.

Alia Bhatt

One can go with Alia Bhatt’s style and team up their blazer dress with thigh-high boots, rocking the chilly winters. Here’s Alia Bhatt showing you how to do the same.

Kriti Sanon

Blazer dresses are perfect for parties and Kriti Sanon proved it. She recently opted for a shimmery mini outfit and teamed it up with a pink waist belt. She even added a sporty vibe to her look with white sneakers.