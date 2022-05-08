Five summer essentials for the wardrobe

As summers have already knocked on the doorstep and we love to maintain the trends, no wardrobe is complete without some basic essentials. There are certain items that you don’t want to miss out and you love to turn out those in order to create almost every outfit.

Thus, to up your style game this season, let’s stack up these 5 summer essentials in our wardrobe that not just help us beat the scorching summer heat, but stay and look cool.

The Designer Sanya Garg, who creates her own fabrics and has been running her sustainable fashion label for 9 years, shares five essentials for wardrobe.

Cool and comfortable flowy Cotton Dress – A flowy dress in a breathable fabric will give you so much relief when out, as compared to any tight-fitted dress. Remember, tight-fitted clothes are a big NO for summers. It could be a short dress or a maxi dress depending upon the occasion and mood of the wearer.

Evergreen Chikankari Suit or Saree – The most graceful and the most elegant piece of clothing in any Indian closet is the age-old marvellous chikankari cotton suit or saree. While whites, offwhite, and beiges are the first choice, there are many pretty pastel shades also that one could opt for. Make sure, they are organically dyed, your bit to protect the environment and your skin from harmful chemicals

A beautiful Straw Hat or a Scarf – to protect you from the harmful sun rays and add a glam quotient to your outfit. Choose from the beautiful straw hats available in the market

Tee and Shorts or Pajama – While at home, a cool organic cotton shirt with shorts or loose pajamas is a perfect choice. Wearing organic clothes does good for you and the environment, so opt for organic clothes.

Classic White Linen Shirt– A classic white shirt that can be paired with linen or cotton pants or loose types of denim. It can also be paired with skirts, again flowy, not straight. You can never go wrong with a crisp white linen shirt, whether heading for a meeting or a casual get together with friends.