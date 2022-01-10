Fine handcrafted jewellery by Kanika Rana

Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery strives to create premium pieces that flawlessly integrate modern trends and techniques with our rich cultural past, resulting in pieces that will last for a long time in your wardrobe.

Their jewellery is bright and easy to wear, and it can be mixed and matched simply, which is the underlying theme of the collections.

Emeralds

Emeralds are one of the four most recognised precious gemstones and have been prized for millennia for their beauty and vibrant green colour.

Landscapes having similar green, vivid, and lush attributes to the gemstone are frequently given the term emerald to signify that they are cherished equally.

Their stunning set of Swarovski earrings in pure silver was created to capture the genuine beauty and charm of the Emerald Stone and to provide an elegant touch to your ensemble.

Swarovski Zirconia

Cubic Zirconia has been cut to perfection for maximum gleam and fire.

Swarovski’s Pure Brilliance Cut features 57 precise facets for incredible light refraction and brilliance, making it stand out from even the highest-quality diamonds.