A fashionably forward Day 3 at ICW 2021

Powerhouse designer-duo Pankaj and Nidhi, pioneers in the field of contemporary wear kick-started the third day of India Couture Week 2021. True to their signature style, their collection ‘Afterglow’ consisted of statement pieces, where every garment stood out for its unique embellishments, grand silhouettes and stellar craftsmanship. Trailing jackets and capes, voluminous blouses and skirts detailed in metallic tones dominated the collection. With slow fashion becoming the need of the hour, many of the embroidery materials used in the collection were fashioned in-house out of excess materials generated during production.

Known for her traditional design techniques, Delhi-based designer Dolly showcased her collection ‘Ah-lam’ which mainly consisted of luxurious gowns and embroidered lehengas. An eclectic mix of colours, feather detailing and liquid silver fabric were some of the highlights from her couture showcasing.

Saving the best for the last, designer Amit Aggarwal ended the day with his extraordinary collection. Agarwal rendered his voice for his short film featuring 35 unique styles and silhouettes. His collection titled ‘Metanoia’ focused on innovation by using the brand’s signature metallic polymers, 3D hand embroidered thread work and metallic cording. It also showcased hand painting through marbling pattern over discarded PVC and hand woven polymer. The embellished lehengas, gowns, capes and dresses made for stunning couture pieces.